Previous
Photo 1227
Hunting for seeds...
Below the feeders where the other birds throw out what they don't want. Shot in monochrome mode.
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5134
photos
140
followers
120
following
336% complete
View this month »
1220
1221
1222
1223
1224
1225
1226
1227
Latest from all albums
1578
1224
1579
1225
1580
1226
1581
1227
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd August 2023 5:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
mourning-dove
,
on1-raw-2023
