Previous
Photo 1269
Dead leaves...
On a fallen limb from the winds. I guess most folks would think I was loony for gathering tree limbs like this to shoot. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5222
photos
142
followers
124
following
347% complete
1262
1263
1264
1265
1266
1267
1268
1269
1620
1266
1621
1267
1622
1268
1623
1269
Views
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
13th September 2023 5:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
dead-leaves
,
on1-raw-2023
