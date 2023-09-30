Sign up
Previous
Photo 1270
Leafy...
Better on black, if you're so inclined. Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
13th September 2023 5:42pm
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
trees
,
woods
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
leafy
,
on1-raw-2023
Susan Wakely
ace
I am imagining all of those leaves falling very soon.
September 29th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely image Mags
September 29th, 2023
