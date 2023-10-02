Sign up
Photo 1272
Back in the shade...
By my favorite old tree. Shot in monochrome mode. The composite challenge needs more entries, please! Link is here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/48415/59th-composite-challenge
tag is composite-59 See if you can get one or two in for Jackie before or by 10/7.
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
Please correct me if I got anything wrong. =)
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
25th September 2023 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
shade
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
dappled-light
Corinne C
ace
This tree has a lot oc character. His texture is beautified in B&W.
October 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
October 1st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely b & w
October 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@Dawn
Thanks, Dawn.
October 1st, 2023
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice photo.
October 1st, 2023
Mags
ace
@larrysphotos
Thanks, Larry.
October 1st, 2023
