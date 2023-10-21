Previous
Drinking with his eyes closed... by marlboromaam
Photo 1291

Drinking with his eyes closed...

Juvenile male purple finch getting his fill. I had no idea they closed their eyes when they drank. Converted to b&w and border added in On1.
21st October 2023 21st Oct 23

Mags

Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Interesting shot, enjoying his water.
October 21st, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
No domesticated animals outside. 19?
October 21st, 2023  
