Previous
Photo 1302
Hardwoods...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion. This year is flying by so fast. So much to do and so little time do it all.
1st November 2023
1st Nov 23
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
5288
photos
144
followers
124
following
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
27th October 2023 7:20pm
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
hardwoods
