Previous
Photo 1303
A quiet moment among the leaves...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
0
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2023.5 with all six plugins and every preset I could download for Raw, Effects, HDR,...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
woobie
,
leaf-litter
,
rough-collie
,
lassie-dog
,
fur-child
,
will-conner
,
sixws-145
