Photo 1343
Dark shapes catching the light...
Shot in monochrome mode - no conversion.
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Finally, a new iMac with the new On1 Raw 2024. I have so much to learn and On1 provides videos and user manuals for...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
fall
autumn
vine
black-and-white
black&white
star-jasmine
confederate-jasmine
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice capture and use of the light.
December 12th, 2023
