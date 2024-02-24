Previous
Vintage roses... by marlboromaam
Vintage roses...

Color shot converted in On1 with a b&w vintage effect and border.

Thoughts to Ponder - "Why do "fat chance" and "slim chance" mean the same thing?"
24th February 2024 24th Feb 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and tone.
February 24th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love the image, wonderful tone and framing.
February 24th, 2024  
