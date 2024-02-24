Sign up
Previous
Photo 1417
Vintage roses...
Color shot converted in On1 with a b&w vintage effect and border.
Thoughts to Ponder - "Why do "fat chance" and "slim chance" mean the same thing?"
24th February 2024
24th Feb 24
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
b&w
,
vintage
,
macro
,
roses
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and tone.
February 24th, 2024
Diana
ace
I love the image, wonderful tone and framing.
February 24th, 2024
