Previous
Fern... by marlboromaam
Photo 1487

Fern...

My new fern on the back deck. Decided to give it a try and see if it gets enough shade. It would cook on the front porch. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Beautiful detail and bokeh.
They are so sensible to the sun!
May 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne. I hope it will survive. =)
May 4th, 2024  
winghong_ho
Lovely b&w capture.
May 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
@wh2021 Thank you so much!
May 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise