Photo 1494
Freshly painted table and chairs...
I think my mom would be glad and I know my grandmother would like them. It took a few cans of Rustoleum's black gloss enamel - so the dirt washes off easier. =)
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
7th May 2024 1:16pm
Tags
b&w
,
and
,
chairs
,
plants
,
deck
,
table
,
wrought-iron
,
pots
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wind-chimes
,
deck-railing
Corinne C
ace
What an elegant corner. You transform them!
May 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
May 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
You have done a good job, they look great.
May 11th, 2024
