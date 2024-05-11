Previous
Freshly painted table and chairs... by marlboromaam
Freshly painted table and chairs...

I think my mom would be glad and I know my grandmother would like them. It took a few cans of Rustoleum's black gloss enamel - so the dirt washes off easier. =)
Corinne C ace
What an elegant corner. You transform them!
May 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
May 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
You have done a good job, they look great.
May 11th, 2024  
