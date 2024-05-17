Sign up
The woods are full of leaves...
And all is right with our little world for now. Shot in monochrome mode.
17th May 2024
17th May 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
b&w
trees
woods
spring
black-and-white
black&white
springtime
intimate-landscape
Diana
ace
Beautiful light and shadows.
May 17th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Fabulous b&w image. Nice contrasting tones.
May 17th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
An evocative image. I can hear the wind and smell the woods...
May 17th, 2024
