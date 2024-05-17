Previous
The woods are full of leaves... by marlboromaam
The woods are full of leaves...

And all is right with our little world for now. Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Diana ace
Beautiful light and shadows.
May 17th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Fabulous b&w image. Nice contrasting tones.
May 17th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
An evocative image. I can hear the wind and smell the woods...
May 17th, 2024  
