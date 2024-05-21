Homemade clangers...

Previous
Shot in monochrome mode. Made with pieces from the old hurricane fence from the veggie patch that was torn up and taken to the dump. Border added in On1. Whatever gave me the idea to do that - I don't know.
Mark St Clair ace
What a great idea!
May 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
@frodob Thank you very much, Mark!
May 21st, 2024  
Karen ace
I think that's such a brilliant idea! They look fabulous. Wonderful piece of artisanal work there. The chains - are those dog chains perhaps?
May 21st, 2024  
