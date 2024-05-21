Sign up
Photo 1504
Homemade clangers...
Shot in monochrome mode. Made with pieces from the old hurricane fence from the veggie patch that was torn up and taken to the dump. Border added in On1. Whatever gave me the idea to do that - I don't know.
21st May 2024
21st May 24
3
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Black and White
Tags
b&w
,
homemade
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
handmade
,
wind-chimes
,
clangers
Mark St Clair
ace
What a great idea!
May 21st, 2024
Mags
ace
@frodob
Thank you very much, Mark!
May 21st, 2024
Karen
ace
I think that's such a brilliant idea! They look fabulous. Wonderful piece of artisanal work there. The chains - are those dog chains perhaps?
May 21st, 2024
