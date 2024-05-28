Previous
Will Connor was here... by marlboromaam
Will Connor was here...

This could become a theme. LOL! Shot in monochrome mode.
Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
moni kozi
It should become a theme!
May 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
@monikozi LOL! Thank you, Monica. It would seem as though I focus on small things and there's one or two of his fine strands of hair.
May 28th, 2024  
Karen ace
He would make a very easy-to-catch thief as he leaves trails of evidence everywhere 😁

… but it brings me great such joy to see the traces of his passage. I know that that is one happy contented secure dog living his best life with a marvellous owner. I love seeing that one wavy hair left behind on a blade of grass or a plant.
May 28th, 2024  
