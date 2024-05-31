Sign up
Photo 1514
Waiting on me...
It won't run all by itself. Time to mow and mulch and spread the seeds of the dry wildflowers for next year. Shot in monochrome mode with blur added in On1.
31st May 2024
31st May 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th May 2024 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
motion-blur
,
on1-effects
,
intimate-landscape
,
lawn-tractor
