Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1518
Tap, tap, tap...
I kept hearing a metallic tapping noise... Looked around and there it was tapping a sunflower seed on the platform feeder. Clever little titmouse. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5841
photos
142
followers
100
following
415% complete
View this month »
1511
1512
1513
1514
1515
1516
1517
1518
Latest from all albums
1869
1515
1870
1516
1871
1517
1872
1518
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
15th May 2024 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
tufted-titmouse
,
platform-feeder
Brian
ace
Great capture
June 4th, 2024
Mags
ace
@briaan
Thank you so much, Brian.
June 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture of this determined little bird.
June 4th, 2024
Wylie
ace
Nicely caught!
June 4th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close