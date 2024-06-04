Previous
Tap, tap, tap... by marlboromaam
Tap, tap, tap...

I kept hearing a metallic tapping noise... Looked around and there it was tapping a sunflower seed on the platform feeder. Clever little titmouse. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th June 2024

Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Brian ace
Great capture
June 4th, 2024  
Mags ace
@briaan Thank you so much, Brian.
June 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture of this determined little bird.
June 4th, 2024  
Wylie ace
Nicely caught!
June 4th, 2024  
