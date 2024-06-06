Sign up
Previous
Photo 1520
Hot and humid...
In the midlands of South Carolina these days. Shot in monochrome and tinted with an old film texture in On1.
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
1
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5847
photos
142
followers
100
following
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
house
,
landscape
,
yard
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
on1-effect
Babs
ace
It does have a vintage feel about it.
June 6th, 2024
