Previous
Purslane inside its protective cage... by marlboromaam
Photo 1521

Purslane inside its protective cage...

Shot in monochrome mode. Already growing outside of the chicken wire. The wild rabbits will probably get those parts.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
416% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Under the beautiful light the wire is framing the flowers. Lovely!
June 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
@corinnec Thank you so much, Corinne.
June 7th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty.
June 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise