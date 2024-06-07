Sign up
Previous
Photo 1521
Purslane inside its protective cage...
Shot in monochrome mode. Already growing outside of the chicken wire. The wild rabbits will probably get those parts.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
3
3
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5849
photos
142
followers
100
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th May 2024 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
purslane
,
chicken-wire-cage
Corinne C
ace
Under the beautiful light the wire is framing the flowers. Lovely!
June 7th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne.
June 7th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty.
June 7th, 2024
