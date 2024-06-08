Previous
Another set of blocks waiting... by marlboromaam
Another set of blocks waiting...

Shot in monochrome mode. I'll have to get something a little different to keep Modesty company. She's behind me where I'm standing under the shade of the Kwanzan cherry tree. I know summer isn't officially here yet, but the temps sure are!
Mags

winghong_ho
The photo captured strong sunlight and heat.
June 8th, 2024  
