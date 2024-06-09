Previous
Tiger lilies in b&w... by marlboromaam
Tiger lilies in b&w...

Shot in monochrome mode. I'm still on the lookout for the old-timey tiger lilies (the kind my grandmother grew). They look a little different from these.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Mark St Clair
Mags.... all your B&W's are so gorgeous! It is something I definitely want to master
June 9th, 2024  
Mags
@frodob You are very kind, Mark. Thank you very much. I'm still trying to master b&w. Best thing to do is just start shooting it and keep on shooting it. You have an ace membership here so you can start a b&w album. =)
June 9th, 2024  
Mark St Clair
@marlboromaam thanks. That’s a great idea
June 9th, 2024  
Bucktree
Beautiful b&w capture. Love the contrast and filling the frame nicely.
June 9th, 2024  
