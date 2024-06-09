Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1523
Tiger lilies in b&w...
Shot in monochrome mode. I'm still on the lookout for the old-timey tiger lilies (the kind my grandmother grew). They look a little different from these.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5853
photos
142
followers
100
following
417% complete
View this month »
1516
1517
1518
1519
1520
1521
1522
1523
Latest from all albums
1874
1520
1875
1521
1876
1522
1877
1523
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
20th May 2024 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
blossoms
,
springtime
,
tiger-lilies
Mark St Clair
ace
Mags.... all your B&W's are so gorgeous! It is something I definitely want to master
June 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
@frodob
You are very kind, Mark. Thank you very much. I'm still trying to master b&w. Best thing to do is just start shooting it and keep on shooting it. You have an ace membership here so you can start a b&w album. =)
June 9th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
@marlboromaam
thanks. That’s a great idea
June 9th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Beautiful b&w capture. Love the contrast and filling the frame nicely.
June 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close