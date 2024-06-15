Sign up
Previous
Photo 1529
A gift to my mom...
About three decades ago. Now it hangs on my fence. A little play in On1 set the mood for Lin. =)
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
4
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th May 2024 10:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
cyanotype
,
on1-effects
,
garden-plague
Kathy A
ace
That is really sweet
June 15th, 2024
Mags
ace
@kjarn
Thank you, Kathy.
June 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a lovey gift and so nice that you now have it. (I hope).
June 15th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Nice sign and the edit is a great effect.
June 15th, 2024
