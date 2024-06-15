Previous
A gift to my mom... by marlboromaam
Photo 1529

A gift to my mom...

About three decades ago. Now it hangs on my fence. A little play in On1 set the mood for Lin. =)
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
418% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
That is really sweet
June 15th, 2024  
Mags ace
@kjarn Thank you, Kathy.
June 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a lovey gift and so nice that you now have it. (I hope).
June 15th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Nice sign and the edit is a great effect.
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise