Experts say for items to be defined as vintage, they must be 20 to 90 years old. To be an antique, items must be 100 years old and older. Since most of these trees are over 20 years old, I gave them a vintage look and feel... I look and feel about the same, but moving quickly closer to the antique side of things. =)



Shot in monochrome mode with vintage film look added in On1.