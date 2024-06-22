Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1536
Lurking while waiting...
On that dang deer! No luck. I move one inch and it leaps and bounds away. Shot in monochrome mode.
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5879
photos
141
followers
100
following
420% complete
View this month »
1529
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
Latest from all albums
1887
1533
1888
1534
1889
1535
1890
1536
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
2nd June 2024 8:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
woods
,
spring
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
intimate-landscape
winghong_ho
It was quite disappointing not capturing the deer, but you got a great b&w capture.
June 22nd, 2024
moni kozi
Gorgeous shot, esp with that foreground out of focus foliage
June 22nd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Another great B&W
June 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close