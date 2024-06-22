Previous
Lurking while waiting... by marlboromaam
Lurking while waiting...

On that dang deer! No luck. I move one inch and it leaps and bounds away. Shot in monochrome mode.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

winghong_ho
It was quite disappointing not capturing the deer, but you got a great b&w capture.
June 22nd, 2024  
moni kozi
Gorgeous shot, esp with that foreground out of focus foliage
June 22nd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Another great B&W
June 22nd, 2024  
