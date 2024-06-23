Previous
Daisy fleabane... by marlboromaam
Daisy fleabane...

Shot in black and white with frame added in On1.

I'm late today... Got up this morning to no power, so no puter. I really need my morning coffee too. =)
23rd June 2024

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Corinne C
A lovely pic and wonderful frame.
June 23rd, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
This is really lovely.
June 23rd, 2024  
Mags
@corinnec Thank you very much, Corinne.

@mittens Thank you so much, Marilyn.
June 23rd, 2024  
Mark St Clair
Oh I like this
June 23rd, 2024  
Mags
@frodob Thank you very much, Mark. So where's your b&w album? =)
June 23rd, 2024  
