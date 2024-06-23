Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1537
Daisy fleabane...
Shot in black and white with frame added in On1.
I'm late today... Got up this morning to no power, so no puter. I really need my morning coffee too. =)
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
5
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5881
photos
141
followers
100
following
421% complete
View this month »
1530
1531
1532
1533
1534
1535
1536
1537
Latest from all albums
1888
1534
1889
1535
1890
1536
1891
1537
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
Black and White
Taken
10th May 2024 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
spring
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
springtime
,
tp
,
daisy-fleabane
Corinne C
ace
A lovely pic and wonderful frame.
June 23rd, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is really lovely.
June 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you very much, Corinne.
@mittens
Thank you so much, Marilyn.
June 23rd, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Oh I like this
June 23rd, 2024
Mags
ace
@frodob
Thank you very much, Mark. So where's your b&w album? =)
June 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
@mittens Thank you so much, Marilyn.