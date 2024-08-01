Sign up
Previous
Photo 1576
Deep shade...
Shot in monochrome mode. Better to stay indoors for the next two days with the heat index to hit 110 degrees. Heat warnings are out for the state and humidity at 80 percent. We're so ready for autumn!
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
5960
photos
139
followers
100
following
431% complete
1569
1570
1571
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1927
1573
1928
1574
1929
1575
1930
1576
Views
5
5
Black and White
Taken
14th July 2024 9:01am
b&w
,
light
,
trees
,
landscape
,
shade
,
driveway
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
