Previous
Photo 1591
A sad Ozzie...
Ozzie looks very depressed. They sell him as a gargoyle, but he looks far too much like a flying monkey from the Wizard of Oz, thus - his name. Can you see his long tail? He weighs upwards of 89 pounds. So he won't get moved again - on purpose.
Image rendered to b&w in On1.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Black and White
Taken
17th July 2024 1:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
statue
,
ozzie
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
gargoyle
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statue
