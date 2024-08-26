Sign up
Photo 1601
Zinnias and bokeh...
Still blooming. Shot in monochrome mode.
26th August 2024
Mags
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
28th July 2024 9:04am
Tags
b&w
,
blooms
,
flowers
,
bokeh
,
summer
,
summertime
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
zinnias
Beverley
Gorgeousness
August 26th, 2024
Mags
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
August 26th, 2024
