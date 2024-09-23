Hanging like Christmas baubles...

Previous
The fruit of Passiflora incarnata is not fit for human consumption, but the birds and squirrels will eat it. Good thing I grabbed a few for their seeds for next year. Shot in monochrome mode.
23rd September 2024

