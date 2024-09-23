Sign up
Photo 1629
Hanging like Christmas baubles...
The fruit of Passiflora incarnata is not fit for human consumption, but the birds and squirrels will eat it. Good thing I grabbed a few for their seeds for next year. Shot in monochrome mode.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6066
photos
135
followers
99
following
1622
1623
1624
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1980
1626
1981
1627
1982
1628
1983
1629
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
6th September 2024 8:59am
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
passion-fruit
,
passiflora-incarnata
,
on1-border
