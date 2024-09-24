Sign up
Photo 1630
Good morning, 365ers...
Ozzie's still not happy, but the sun is waking him up. Shot in monochrome mode.
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
statue
,
ozzie
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
back-yard
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statue
