Have no clue... by marlboromaam
Have no clue...

What creature left this foot print behind. Shot in monochrome mode and found down by the shed.

Uploading a day early. The weather people say we will have power outages very early tomorrow morning with the high winds and the saturated ground downing trees.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

LManning (Laura) ace
Now that’s unusual!
September 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
@ljmanning Very! It's nearly as big as my hand. We don't have bears around here. I have seen a bobcat cross the road very early in the dark of the morning, but they're so rare and elusive... I can tell you what it isn't, but can't tell you what it is.
September 27th, 2024  
