Previous
Photo 1633
Have no clue...
What creature left this foot print behind. Shot in monochrome mode and found down by the shed.
Uploading a day early. The weather people say we will have power outages very early tomorrow morning with the high winds and the saturated ground downing trees.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able.
6092
photos
135
followers
99
following
447% complete
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1984
1630
1985
1631
1632
1986
1633
1987
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
22nd September 2024 8:12am
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
paw-print
,
creature-track
LManning (Laura)
ace
Now that’s unusual!
September 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ljmanning
Very! It's nearly as big as my hand. We don't have bears around here. I have seen a bobcat cross the road very early in the dark of the morning, but they're so rare and elusive... I can tell you what it isn't, but can't tell you what it is.
September 27th, 2024
