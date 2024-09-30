Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1636
Quido is still sitting there...
Shot in monochrome mode. All concrete statues remained where they are. =)
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6108
photos
135
followers
99
following
448% complete
View this month »
1629
1630
1631
1632
1633
1634
1635
1636
Latest from all albums
485
486
1988
1634
1989
1635
1990
1636
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Black and White
Taken
22nd September 2024 8:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
statue
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
gargoyle
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
,
concrete-statue
,
quido
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close