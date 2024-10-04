Sign up
Photo 1640
Full of buds...
I can already smell that delicate light powdery scent! My patch of dog fennel has begun to bloom and soon those teeny tiny white blossoms will be fully opened. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6118
photos
135
followers
99
following
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
budding
,
dog-fennel
,
eupatorium-capillifolium
,
summer-cedar
,
yankeeweed
,
cypressweed
winghong_ho
It is so big and does bloom nicely. Beautiful b&w capture.
October 4th, 2024
