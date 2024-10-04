Previous
Full of buds... by marlboromaam
Photo 1640

Full of buds...

I can already smell that delicate light powdery scent! My patch of dog fennel has begun to bloom and soon those teeny tiny white blossoms will be fully opened. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
winghong_ho
It is so big and does bloom nicely. Beautiful b&w capture.
October 4th, 2024  
