Previous
UCM... by marlboromaam
Photo 1645

UCM...

Yes, it was "unintentional" camera movement. While out trying to shoot some macros for Renee - I shouldn't do this after my morning coffee. LOL! Shot in b&w mode on my little old Kodak. I kind of liked it anyway.
9th October 2024 9th Oct 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
450% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise