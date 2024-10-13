Sign up
Previous
Photo 1649
Richardia scabra
AKA Rough Mexican Clover. Most folks say it's a weed... I say it's a wildflower. Non-native, it's common around here. Shot in b&w mode on my old Kodak.
More info here -
http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3112
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
2
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6151
photos
134
followers
99
following
451% complete
1642
1643
1644
1645
1646
1647
1648
1649
477
2002
1648
2003
1649
478
479
480
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
4th October 2024 11:39am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
macro
,
weed
,
wildflower
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
rough-mexican-clover
,
bw-93
,
richardia-scabra
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a pretty flower.
October 13th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of these pretty flowers.
October 13th, 2024
