Richardia scabra by marlboromaam
Photo 1649

Richardia scabra

AKA Rough Mexican Clover. Most folks say it's a weed... I say it's a wildflower. Non-native, it's common around here. Shot in b&w mode on my old Kodak.

More info here - http://www.namethatplant.net/plantdetail.shtml?plant=3112
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Susan Wakely ace
Such a pretty flower.
October 13th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of these pretty flowers.
October 13th, 2024  
