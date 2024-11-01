Sign up
Previous
Photo 1668
White camellia...
And so November begins and daylight savings time will follow. Shot in monochrome mode.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
2
1
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
21st October 2024 8:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
white
,
flower
,
bloom
,
fall
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
blossom
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
camellia
Bucktree
ace
Lovely b&w capture with great detail and bokeh.
November 1st, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely closeup.
November 1st, 2024
