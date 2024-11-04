Sign up
Previous
Photo 1671
A view that will change...
During the next few weeks. Shot in monochrome mode.
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6232
photos
134
followers
100
following
457% complete
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
2022
1668
2023
1669
2024
1670
2025
1671
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
27th October 2024 9:01am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
fence
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
shrubs
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
tool-shed
