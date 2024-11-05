Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1672
Pointing the way...
Like fingers directing me to the bokeh. =) Shot in monochrome mode.
5th November 2024
5th Nov 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
2024 Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw 2024. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my...
6238
photos
134
followers
100
following
458% complete
View this month »
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
1672
Latest from all albums
2023
1669
2024
1670
2025
1671
2026
1672
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
25th October 2024 2:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
bokeh
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
dog-fennel
Beverley
ace
Beautiful… true
November 5th, 2024
Mags
ace
@beverley365
Thank you, Beverley.
November 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close