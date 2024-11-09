Previous
Contemplating the meaning of 42... by marlboromaam
Contemplating the meaning of 42...

Shot in monochrome mode. I know you've seen Quido deep in his thoughts before, but MIT has figured it out... For you Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy fans - The answer to life, the universe and everything - https://news.mit.edu/2019/answer-life-universe-and-everything-sum-three-cubes-mathematics-0910#:~:text=The%20number%2042%20is%20especially,the%20Universe%2C%20and%20Everything.”
9th November 2024 9th Nov 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
