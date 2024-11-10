Previous
Sunlight and shadows... by marlboromaam
Sunlight and shadows...

Shot in monochrome mode. When the sun changes its direction from where it rises and sets, it shines on places it hasn't in a year. =)
10th November 2024

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Corinne C
A striking monochrome image. I particularly love the contrast between the shadows and the sunlit areas on the trees.
November 10th, 2024  
Mags
@corinnec You noticed! =) Thank you so much, Corinne.
November 10th, 2024  
