Photo 1677
Sunlight and shadows...
Shot in monochrome mode. When the sun changes its direction from where it rises and sets, it shines on places it hasn't in a year. =)
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
2
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6254
photos
134
followers
96
following
1670
1671
1672
1673
1674
1675
1676
1677
2028
1674
2029
1675
2030
1676
2031
1677
Tags
b&w
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
intimate-landscape
Corinne C
ace
A striking monochrome image. I particularly love the contrast between the shadows and the sunlit areas on the trees.
November 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
You noticed! =) Thank you so much, Corinne.
November 10th, 2024
