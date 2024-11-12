Sign up
Photo 1679
Maple leaves mainly on the ground...
Shot in monochrome mode.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
2
1
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
1
2
1
Black and White
27th October 2024 8:59am
Public
b&w
fall
autumn
black-and-white
black&white
fallen-leaves
maple-leaves
intimate-landscape
on1-border
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely composition, I like the way the two pops of white stand out
November 12th, 2024
Mags
ace
@rensala
Thank you very much, Renee.
November 12th, 2024
