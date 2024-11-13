Previous
Increasing in number... by marlboromaam
Increasing in number...

On the deck. Shot in monochrome mode.
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Diana ace
Wonderful shapes and tones,
