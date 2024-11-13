Sign up
Photo 1680
Increasing in number...
On the deck. Shot in monochrome mode.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6260
photos
134
followers
96
following
Tags
b&w
fall
autumn
black-and-white
black&white
maple-leaves
deck-floor
Diana
ace
Wonderful shapes and tones,
November 13th, 2024
