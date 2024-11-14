Sign up
Previous
Photo 1681
Up by the bare pin oak...
Phone shot converted to b&w in On1.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
2
2
Mags
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6262
photos
134
followers
96
following
1674
1675
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
2032
1678
2033
1679
2034
1680
2035
1681
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
8th November 2024 1:33pm
b&w
home
house
landscape
fall
autumn
black-and-white
black&white
phoneography
bare-tree
front-yard
pin-oak
Corinne C
Fabulous perspective! I love the tree in the foreground that anchors the image and leads to your beautiful house.
November 14th, 2024
Diana
Such a fabulous capture and scene, I love your house nestled in the woods.
November 14th, 2024
