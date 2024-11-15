Sign up
Previous
Photo 1682
Striped wintergreen...
So happy to see more of our native striped wintergreen popping up everywhere! Shot in monochrome mode.
15th November 2024
15th Nov 24
0
0
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6264
photos
134
followers
96
following
Photo Details
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd November 2024 9:12am
Tags
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
striped
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
wintergreen
,
pipsissewa
,
chimaphila-maculata
,
rat's-bane
