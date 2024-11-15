Previous
Striped wintergreen... by marlboromaam
Striped wintergreen...

So happy to see more of our native striped wintergreen popping up everywhere! Shot in monochrome mode.

15th November 2024 15th Nov 24

Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
