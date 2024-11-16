Sign up
Previous
Photo 1683
New blocks and caps...
For a changing landscape in the back yard. Shot in monochrome mode.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
3
1
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6266
photos
134
followers
96
following
1676
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
2034
1680
2035
1681
2036
1682
2037
1683
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd November 2024 9:03am
b&w
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
back-yard
,
intimate-landscape
,
concrete-blocks
,
concrete-caps
Corinne C
ace
What will you build here?
November 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
@corinnec
Thank you so much, Corinne. You'll see in a day or two. =)
November 16th, 2024
Kitty Hawke
ace
Ooohh.....looks interesting.......what is afoot ?
November 16th, 2024
