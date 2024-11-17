Sign up
Previous
Photo 1684
Signs of the season...
Leaves gather on the tin roof portion of the tool shed and after they've all fallen... I get up there and rake them off. I really need to get a blower. Shot in monochrome mode.
17th November 2024
17th Nov 24
2
2
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
6268
photos
135
followers
97
following
461% complete
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
2035
1681
2036
1682
2037
1683
2038
1684
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Black and White
Taken
3rd November 2024 9:13am
Tags
b&w
,
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
tin-roof
Wendy
ace
🤍
November 17th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Nice b&w shot and dof.
November 17th, 2024
