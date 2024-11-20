Sign up
The fallen...
So many trees and limbs down from Helene. No time to drag them into a pile yet. Other priorities must be done first. Shot in monochrome mode.
Uploading early! No sleep last night. I guess too keyed up from yesterday's events. But Will and I will get a nap later on today - if that's possible.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Black and White
3rd November 2024 9:08am
Tags
limbs
,
trees
,
woods
,
landscape
,
fall
,
autumn
,
downed-trees
