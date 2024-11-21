Sign up
Previous
Photo 1688
The green man snarl...
Shot in monochrome mode.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
black-and-white
,
black&white
,
profile
,
greenman
,
garden-art
,
yard-art
