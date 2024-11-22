Previous
The fallen 2... by marlboromaam
Photo 1689

The fallen 2...

Half in the wash and half on the side of the wash. Shot in monochrome mode.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

Mags

ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
462% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Great black and white. Lovely shot.
November 22nd, 2024  
Mags ace
@johnfalconer Thank you, John.
November 22nd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great b&w shot. Love the textures and nice depth.
November 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact