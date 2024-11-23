Previous
The lone Sweetgum leaf... by marlboromaam
The lone Sweetgum leaf...

Image rendered in the Style Transfer app with the Animation option and saturation taken to zero in On1 for b&w.
Mags

@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
Beverley
Very effective…
November 23rd, 2024  
Mags
@beverley365 Thanks, Beverley.
November 23rd, 2024  
