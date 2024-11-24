Sign up
Photo 1691
The wild grape vines...
Shot in monochrome mode.
24th November 2024
24th Nov 24
Mags
ace
@marlboromaam
Update: Still a lot to learn with On1 Raw. But I'll keep on plugging along as long as I'm able. I miss my old iMac...
b&w
trees
woods
fall
autumn
black-and-white
black&white
wild-vines
wild-grape-vines
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and tones.
November 24th, 2024
Mags
ace
@ludwigsdiana
Thank you, Diana.
November 24th, 2024
